Heather Knox

DC-based Curley Company has hired Seattle technology PR veteran Heather Knox as executive VP to lead the firm’s expansion into that West Coast market.

Knox has held key posts at Microsoft (senior director of communications for the Microsoft Office unit), Amazon (Americas communications head), and SAP (SVP-global communications).

She also was VP-global communications for Renault Group in Paris, and VP for its Nissan unit in Yokohama.

Knox will strengthen Curley’s presence in the technology, healthcare, fintech, nonprofit, and foundation sectors.

Jennifer Curley, who launched the firm in 2002, said expanding to Seattle has been a long-time goal in order to create a natural bridge between West Coast innovation and Washington influence.

“Heather’s global and technology experience ensures we continue to scale with intention while staying true to the people-first values that define us,” she added.

Knox will report to Curley president KayAnn Schoeneman.