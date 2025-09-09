Meredith Aronson

Stagwell appoints Meredith Aronson as VP, corporate affairs. Aronson joins Stagwell from JPMorganChase, where she was most recently executive director, trust & security. Earlier in her career, she served in the Obama administration, supporting Michelle Obama's Let's Move! campaign and building public-private partnerships on behalf of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. At Stagwell, Aronson will focus on developing integrated communications and reputation strategies for clients across industries, while also shaping the network's thought leadership on reputation and the evolving media landscape. "Her proven ability to lead teams and deliver results will strengthen our Corporate Affairs practice and help clients navigate today's complex business landscape," said Stagwell chief corporate affairs officer Alexis Williams.

KyleW. Kempf

Gregory FCA brings on Kyle W. Kempf as SVP and head of fintech. Kempf joins the firm from Caliber Corporate Advisers, where he served as managing director and head of content and social. Before that, he was head of communications, marketing and public relations at Green Century Capital Management. Kempf has also served as assistant chief counsel for congressional affairs in the Office of Advocacy at the U.S. Small Business Administration. In his new position he will support fintech companies with media relations, strategic planning, thought leadership, and messaging and branding. In July, Gregory launched CrisisCalm, an AI-powered platform built to empower communicators with real-time, end-to-end crisis communications planning, messaging and deliverables.

(L-R) Melissa Elsner,

Kevin West

4media group promotes Melissa Elsner to chief operating officer. Elsner was most recently chief technology officer at the firm. Before joining 4media in 2021, she was senior director, product development and marketing at Cision. Elsner will now oversee and work to enhance the company’s business operations as it continues to expand its global footprint. “She has already proven her ability to drive transformation and innovation at 4media group, and I have every confidence she will excel in guiding our operations through our next chapter of growth,” said 4 media founder and global CEO Ed Cyster. Elsner succeeds Kevin West in the COO spot. West is taking on a newly created executive role leading the agency’s mergers and acquisitions strategy, execution and integration.