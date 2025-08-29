Golin is selected as global agency of record for technology and product communications by computing platform Arm. The agency will lead efforts across the US, UK, China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, with additional project support in select target markets and disciplines. Golin San Francisco leads the relationship, providing strategic communications counsel, product launch expertise, executive thought leadership, industry analyst engagement, developer communications, creative strategy, and market insights. “We sought an agency with strong tech, semiconductor and AI storytelling expertise, along with global reach, to partner with us as we scale our story with impact,” said Arm VP, external communications Rodriguez Pompen.

Allen & Gerritsen sign on to work with Lansinoh, a maternal health and baby care brand available in more than 70 countries. A&G will handle earned media, thought leadership, creator relations, awards strategy and issues management. The agency’s first work with Lansinoh will help support a product launch while also laying the foundation for long-term brand storytelling and deeper engagement with creators. “A&G impressed us with their creativity and trend-forward experience delivering strategic big ideas that don’t sit solely in one lane of work; they think through an integrated lens that delivers impact far beyond any individual marketing tactic,” said Lansinoh president, North America Julie Kelly.

The Nova Method, an AI-driven marketing communications and PR firm, is named agency of record for Hack The Box, a platform focused on building threat-ready teams and organizations. The Nova Method will lead the development and execution of internal and external communications strategies, including media relations, messaging architecture, thought leadership campaigns, and data-driven programs designed to raise awareness and drive measurable impact. With a global community of over 3.7 million members, Hack The Box is known for its gamified labs and challenges that teach both offensive security (penetration testing, red teaming) and defensive security skills. “The Nova Method was a clear choice for this next phase of growth,” said Hack the Box SVP, marketing Christine Bartlett. “Their audience-focused approach is exactly what we need to amplify our voice to CISOs worldwide and reinforce our position as the global industry leader.”