Aaron Kwittken

Aaron Kwittken, founder and global CEO of AI-powered comms-tech suite PRophet, is joining FGS Global as partner and global head of intelligence & engagement, a new role at the company.

Under Kwittken’s leadership, PRophet became the third-largest communications technology provider globally. He also founded PR and brand consultancy KWT Global.

At FGS, he will be responsible for developing and executing an enterprise-wide digital, intelligence and engagement strategy to drive AI innovation, enable client delivery and position FGS Global as the market leader in insights-driven communication. He will work with the firm’s practice areas and specialty sector teams on embedding data, technology and AI-powered solutions across the firm to better serve clients ranging from large publicly traded multinationals to private higher education institutions.

“His decades of hands-on experience advising clients through crisis, corporate transformation, public affairs and complex stakeholder environments, combined with his expertise developing proprietary insight tools and commercializing data-driven capabilities will be instrumental as we scale our global impact and continue to differentiate FGS Global in the sector and beyond,” said Alex Geiser, global CEO of FGS Global.