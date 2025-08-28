Laurie Rowe

Laurie Rowe Communications, which specializes in destination media relations and storytelling, is acquired by Paradise Advertising & Marketing, a certified woman-owned full-service marketing agency specializing in tourism and destination marketing. LRC founder Laurie Rowe will take on the role of SVP of public relations at Paradise, leading its expanded public relations division alongside Paradise CCO Cris Duschek. The integration adds LRC’s client portfolio of over 27 destination organizations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia to Paradise’s roster. “Laurie and her team bring decades of regional expertise, trusted media relationships, and a track record of measurable success, especially with emerging DMOs,” said Paradise CMO and co-owner Barbara Karasek.

FGS Global acquires Washington, DC-based health care policy and advocacy firm Tarplin, Downs & Young. The full TDY team and its leadership remain intact. Founded in 2006, TDY focuses on strategic consulting and policy development, working on policy solutions for a broad range of health care stakeholders. Following the addition of TDY, FGS’s Health offering will have more than 50 dedicated health sector experts, including regulatory specialists, seasoned crisis and reputation management professionals, former congressional and administration leaders and former health care journalists. “With TDY, we are building on FGS’s robust health care communications practice and adding highly respected bipartisan expertise to the broader FGS team,” said Kim James, partner and lead of FGS’s Health sector group in North America.

Aurélie Burnier

PRophet, a suite of AI-powered SaaS software and services, expands into the Brussels market. PRophet’s efforts in the Belgian capital will be led Aurélie Burnier. Burnier was most recently VP professional services at POLITICO Europe, heading up the European sales team and overseeing the research and analysis division. In her new post, Burnier will work to strengthen PRophet’s partnerships with existing institutional clients in the Brussels as well as expanding its presence. “By establishing a stronger local presence under Aurélie’s leadership, we are deepening our commitment to existing partners and ensuring we can deliver even more tailored, high-quality support,” said PRophet chief client services officer and managing director Central Europe Sebastian Rohwer.