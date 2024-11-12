In today’s fast-moving communications landscape, scale and complexity can feel overwhelming. Jennifer Lowney, Global Head of Communications for Citi, oversees enterprise-level communications, drives firm-wide initiatives, and manages coverage across the company’s five core businesses. She tells Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, on the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, that the role demands not only strategic vision but also an ability to embrace unpredictability. Many of her team members have spent most of their careers at Citi, bringing deep knowledge of the business alongside communications expertise. “Every hour of every day is different and probably not what you expected when you started the day,” she says. For her, the best way forward is to lean into the pace of the work, rather than resist it.

Doug underscores the importance of taking a 360-degree view where external and internal communications reinforce one another. Jennifer agrees, noting that the two are inseparable. “At a company that’s reaching nearly a quarter million people, it’s really critical. The external world and our reputation influence our internal audiences as well,” she explains. With traditional and digital platforms blurring, communicators must meet employees with the same speed, format, and clarity they expect from external sources.

That means rethinking how information is shared. “The idea that somebody who’s getting most of their information from a news aggregator is then going to be engaged for a six or seven paragraph corporate memo is just nonsensical,” Jennifer points out. Instead, her team studies consumption habits and adapts messaging accordingly—whether it’s a quick digital update or a tailored memo.

The rise of new platforms adds another layer of complexity. Doug highlights Pew data showing that 37% of local TV news audiences now consume content digitally—a shift that mirrors the broader transformation of media. For Jennifer, this means recognizing the interconnectedness of old and new. Influencers and podcasts can act as early warning systems, surfacing frustrations and issues that may eventually impact reputation.

Agencies also play a key role in helping large enterprises navigate these dynamics. Having spent much of her career on the agency side, Jennifer says the most effective partnerships begin with clients treating agencies as true extensions of their teams. “If you treat them as outsiders, that’s what you’ll get back,” she explains. At Citi, she values agencies that can move a project 80 yards down the field with minimal handholding, freeing up her internal team to refine and strategize. Doug echoes the point, noting that a deep understanding of the client’s business is essential for agencies to add meaningful perspective.

Looking ahead, Jennifer stresses the importance of aligning communications goals. For Citi’s wealth business, that means tailoring outreach to audiences who read print and digital publications. The team continues to meet people where they are, while reinforcing the bank’s broader reputation.

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.