Renee Sieli

Media relations, at its core, is ruled by the news cycle. Unless a story or source aligns with what journalists are covering in the moment, it’s unlikely to receive attention.

This correlation between relevance and media relations success greatly influences the PR playbook. One default strategy that comes up time and time again is to chase news stories as they break. Known commonly as “newsjacking,” this reactive approach aims to insert a brand, client or spokesperson into a trending story by pitching commentary or analysis shortly after the news breaks.

Despite its ubiquity in agency playbooks and publicist recommendations, newsjacking is, more often than not, a failed endeavor. And worse: it’s a tactic that can diminish both media relationships and an organization’s credibility.

The Myth of the Newsjacking Payoff

Urgency and relevance remain key pillars of media engagement, and this fuels the allure of newsjacking. Chasing breaking news cycles in hopes of landing coverage seems, at face value, a means to the coveted end of media coverage. After all, what could be more newsworthy than the news itself?

But the reality of this tactic is often mired in disappointment.

Journalists are flooded with pitches. In fact, more than 50% say they "seldom" or "never" respond to PR outreach. Considering that newsjacking is not an original PR strategy but an overused tactic, the probability of effectiveness is diminished from the start. When dozens (or hundreds) of PR pros race to pitch their client’s take on a trending story, competition skyrockets and the odds of success drop dramatically.

Worse still, most reactive pitches aren’t unique or insightful. Instead, they offer generic commentary, speculative analysis or a vague tie-in to the topic at hand. This contributes to the oversaturation of the journalist’s inbox and does little to distinguish the spokesperson or the brand.

Misunderstanding the News Cycle

Newsjacking rarely lands because it's a strategy that does not align with how newsrooms operate.

When a story breaks, it is a newsroom’s goal to file coverage quickly. Being the first to do so is important, but so is securing sources that provide essential context. Background analysis and additional angles may contribute to follow-up coverage, but only if the story persists beyond a single news cycle. This happens exclusively when a storyline is of major significance, such as a devastating storm, an ongoing international conflict, a major criminal trial, or when new information comes to light.

Commenting on a story that has already broken rarely has any influence. Pitching a source or expert hours after publication is likely too late, and a pitch offering recycled talking points or lukewarm insights doesn’t add enough value to move the story forward.

This sets up most reactive outreach for failure. It puts a brand or spokesperson on the sidelines, waiting for the right story, the right angle or the right time. And when the opportunity finally arises, the window to act has often already closed.

The Reputational Risk of Overplaying the Trend

Beyond ineffectiveness, habitual newsjacking can erode professional standing with the press. If outreach to media consistently offers weak connections, surface-level commentary or off-topic angles, you run the risk of being seen as noise rather than value.

Think of it this way: pitching a cybersecurity spokesperson every time a data breach hits the headlines only works if that person has direct, timely and distinctive insight. Otherwise, it comes off as opportunistic and, at worst, tone-deaf. It’s a surefire way to land in a reporter or producer’s trash bin, rather than building a reputation as a resource.

When (And How) Reactive PR Can Work

Reacting to the news cycle isn’t always a waste of time. It’s rare, but there are situations when it’s appropriate and even strategic.

If a spokesperson has an existing profile as an expert in a specific area, and a story breaks that falls squarely within that domain, then a well-timed, relevant pitch can absolutely land. The key is that it must offer something new: data, implications, a contrarian viewpoint or a unique insider angle.

The real opportunity lies not in reacting to the news, but in being prepared for it.

Rethinking the Strategy

Reactive outreach, at its core, is a passive approach. Instead, outreach strategies should focus on proactive positioning and deep subject matter alignment. To achieve this, build a spokesperson’s credibility ahead of time, and develop narratives that coincide with larger industry trends, not just fleeting headlines. Anticipate the kinds of stories reporters are likely to cover, and be ready with commentary before the news breaks.

In the long run, a consistent, insightful voice will win out over a reactive one. While newsjacking may feel like seizing the moment, it often leads to squandered time and ignored pitches, while failing to drive results.

The next time a headline drops and you’re tempted to fire off a quick pitch, ask yourself: is this an opportunity to truly add value to this story, or am I simply chasing it?

***

Renee Sieli is the founder and CEO of ERPR Group, a boutique public relations consultancy based in New York City that specializes in media relations.