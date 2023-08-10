Daisy Cabrera

Every fall, from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, the country celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. Organizations step forward to highlight the important history, rich culture, and many contributions of Hispanic communities. Yes, it’s a great moment. But here’s the thing: culture doesn’t clock out once Oct. 15 rolls around.

If your brand truly wants to connect with today’s Hispanic consumers (who not only spend tons, but also shape trends!) it takes much more than showing up for one month with a catchy hashtag, or a themed colorful campaign.

Real impact comes from honoring, uplifting, and supporting Hispanic communities year-round; and weaving that commitment into the very fabric of your brand’s identity and DNA. The culture isn’t a moment, it’s a movement.

The good news? There are tons of mindful and meaningful ways to really show up!

Let’s explore ideas to keep the Hispanic Heritage celebration going… 365 days a year.

Storytelling That’s Real, Not Just Reel:

Trust me on this, Hispanics can smell a fake campaign faster than Abuela can spot a bad tamal. Instead of cranking out a single “Hispanic Heritage” post, focus efforts on telling real Hispanic stories year-round.

Build out a year-round content calendar that consistently features dynamic Hispanic voices, creators, and innovators.

Share interesting behind-the-scenes content from Hispanic talent and collaborators.

Spotlight diverse perspectives within the community, including Afro-Latinos and Indigenous voices.

Partnerships, Not Pop-Ups:

Sponsoring one gala dinner during Hispanic Heritage Month is awesome, but real impact comes when brands partner for the long haul (year-round!) with Hispanic communities.

Commit to year-round community involvement that keeps your brand accountable, visible, and invested.

Support Hispanic-led nonprofits where your brand does business - with both funding and hands-on resources.

Yes, dinero talks. But offering mentorship, training, and open doors? That’s priceless!

Hire Hispanics, Don’t Just Hype Them Up:

Representation isn’t just the faces that show up in your ads; it’s also the people who help make them. So, bring more Hispanic talent into your spaces.

Hire Hispanic creatives, photographers, directors, and agencies. There is a whole world of talent out there ready to collaborate!

Choose Hispanic vendors, and commit a percentage of work to these businesses.

Avoid stereotypes by empowering people to shape and tell their own stories authentically.

Infuse Hispanic Culture Into Products (the Right Way):

Hispanic consumers love cultural nods in food, fashion, or design - as long as it is done right, and isn’t a culture grab.

Team up with Hispanic chefs, artists, and artisans for collabs that actually feel cultural.

Share the history, context, and credit behind cultural inspirations to ensure authenticity and respect.

Establish a cultural advisory group of Hispanic ambassadors to guide your campaigns and keep them meaningful year-round.

Your Employees = Your Best Influencers:

Don’t forget about your internal team - your employees! Empower these cultural ambassadors.

Create and support Hispanic employee resource groups with budget and visibility.

Offer mentorship and career growth opportunities.

Ask employees what matters to them: listen, learn and leverage cultural activities that resonate.

Support Hispanic Media and Creators:

Representation means showing up where Hispanics show up (scrolling, watching, listening) and not just where it’s convenient for your brand.

Invest in Spanish-language and bilingual outlets with your ad spend.

Partner with Hispanic journalists and influencers.

Pitch stories that spotlight Hispanic talent linked to your brand.

Receipts, Please:

It’s not enough to post a photo of a flag, or quote a famous Hispanic figure. People want to know your brand's efforts are real, and understand what you’re actually doing.

Track your brand's donations, partnerships, and campaigns.

Measure how many Hispanic creators you’re working with.

Ask your audience how they feel about your efforts.

Bottom line? Hispanic Heritage Month is amazing, but the culture isn’t seasonal. It’s everywhere, every day, in every city in every way.

Brands that pop in once a year feel like tourists. Brands that stick around all year? That’s where loyalty, respect, and trust live.

Make yours a year-round presence, not a once-a-year cameo.

***

Daisy Cabrera is a seasoned bilingual (English/Spanish) brand and corporate communications consultant with over 25 years in public relations, mainstream and multicultural media relations, crisis communications, event management, influencer partnerships, content creation, and team leadership experience.