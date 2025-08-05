Hodges Partnership co-founders Jon Newman and Josh Dare are selling the Richmond-based firm to four senior VPs who will assume ownership of the shop over the next couple of years.

Lindsay O’Bar (client services & culture), Paulyn Ocampo (agency and client operations), Sean Ryan (media relations) and Greg Surber (research and insights) have a combined nearly 70 years of tenure at Hodges.

“For all practical purposes, this senior team has been effectively leading Hodges over the past several years, and each of them has respected reputations in the public relations, business and civic communities of Richmond,” said CEO Newman.

He is holding on to an ownership stake over the next several years and will continue as CEO for the foreseeable future.

Dare, who has nearly 50 years of communications experience, is retiring from the 23-member shop at the end of the year. The buyout agreement goes into effect Jan. 1.

Hodges has worked for clients such as Dominion Energy, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, Richmond Region Tourism, Kroger Mid-Atlantic, Mercy Chefs, Estes Express Lines and Virginia’s Community Colleges.