Ripley PR launches Adventure PR, a division created to elevate adventure travel, RV manufacturers, camping and outdoor brands, destinations and resorts through strategic PR campaigns. The new division builds on Ripley PR’s reputation in the home services industry. Just as many RVs serve as full-time homes or vacation getaways, the agency will apply its proven expertise in manufacturing, HVAC and plumbing to the outdoor lifestyle market. By doing so, Adventure PR will help companies that create products for RVs and other recreational vehicles strengthen their connection with customers. Adventure PR is the second specialty agency created by Ripley PR. Orange Orchard, launched in 2018, champions animal welfare nonprofit organizations and pet-friendly brands. “Our team has already worked with a variety of exciting resorts, state tourism organizations and travel brands,” said Ripley PR founder and CEO Heather Ripley. “This valuable experience, combined with our personal passion for exploration, positions us to tell our clients’ stories in ways that inspire travelers and drive real results.”

ROKK Solutions moves into a new 20,000 sq. ft. office on Washington DC’s K Street, upgrading from its previous 7,500 sq. ft. location. The new headquarters feature a state-of-the-art studio for podcast and video production. ROKK will also now have expanded meeting and event spaces, helping it to strengthen its role as a convener. “This expansion gives us the tools and talent to deliver cutting-edge campaigns—from advanced technology to collaborative spaces—that help clients tell their stories and move the needle where it matters most,” said ROKK partner and co-founder Ron Bonjean

KQ Communications, a multicultural communications firm with offices in Memphis and Atlanta, opens a new location in Cincinnati. The city’s commitment to tech and ongoing support of small businesses were cited as primary reason for the decision. KQ offers public relations, social media, research and engagement, digital marketing and design to clients in such sectors as public transportation systems, government institutions, K-12 school districts, and colleges and universities. “During our Cincinnati office planning phase, we experienced the collaborative nature of Cincinnati through the support received from REDI (Regional Economic Development Initiative) Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Minority Business Accelerator, the African American Chamber of Commerce, and other countless organizations and people,” said KQ president and CEO Renee Malone.

CTP, a Boston-headquartered agency with an office in North Carolina, launches five dedicated practice areas—social enterprise, community banking, healthcare, sports, and clean energy. The agency provides brand strategy, creative services, media & analytics, public affairs, public relations and strategic communications to a client roster that includes the Boston Red Sox, NESN, CareQuest Institute for Oral Health, Delta Dental and Eastern Bank. “By formalizing our expertise into these practice areas, we are doubling down on the work that matters most,” said CTP founder and president Fred Conover.