Eric Bonach

Eric Bonach, who was most recently at H/Advisors Abernathy, comes on board at Prosek Partners as a managing director in its special situations practice.

At H/Advisors Abernathy, Bonach helped to lead the firm’s M&A and activism team as a managing director. Before that, he was global head of communications for Rubicon Project (now Magnite, the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company) and held roles at Burson-Marsteller and Joele Frank.

Bonach has deep expertise in financial communications and reputation management, working closely with clients to proactively enhance their public visibility and media relations programs. He has provided communications counsel to clients involved in transformative and high-stakes situations—including mergers and acquisitions, shareholder activism, proxy contests, unsolicited takeovers and “bet-the-company” litigation.

“Eric’s track record advising clients through some of the most complex and high-pressure moments in their corporate lives makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Prosek Partners founder and managing partner Jennifer Prosek. “His expertise in M&A, activism, litigation communications and reputation management will bolster our already-strong special situations practice. “