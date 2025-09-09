Catherine Coffey

PAN, which works with B2B tech and healthcare brands, appoints Catherine Coffey as managing director of its UK operations. Coffey joins the agency from Burson (formerly Hill+Knowlton Strategies), where she most recently served as senior director, head of technology. She has led multi-market, integrated campaigns for such global B2B and consumer technology clients as Dell Technologies, HONOR and Wipro. PAN says that Coffey’s hire is a key step in its mission to connect teams and clients across North America and EMEA. “With Catherine Coffey leading our UK operations—and with more brands than ever expanding their work with us globally—PAN is uniquely positioned to help clients succeed in a space that’s demanding more flexibility and more coverage,” said PAN president and CEO Phil Nardone.

Jennifer Chick

The National Geographic Society names Jennifer Chick chief marketing and brand officer. Chick comes to National Geographic from Hilton where, as SVP and global head of loyalty and customer growth, she has led the Hilton Honors program. Before joining Hilton, she worked in various marketing, sales and advertising roles for MarketBridge, McCann-Erickson and Arnold Worldwide. In her new role, Chick will work to accelerate the Society’s culture of philanthropy by strengthening key partnerships that help drive the Society’s mission forward, including the organization’s joint venture partnership with The Walt Disney Company. “Jennifer's expertise in marketing and brand strategy, paired with her passion for purpose-driven storytelling, makes her an ideal choice for this role,” said National Geographic Society CEO Jill Tiefenthaler. “She brings the creativity, vision and leadership needed to deepen our connections with audiences around the globe, strengthen our mission and make a lasting impact.”

Lucy Basden-Smith

Fuse, Omincom’s sports and entertainment marketing agency, hires Lucy Basden-Smith as managing director. Basden-Smith was most recently a managing director at Havas Play UK. She has worked with such organizations as Major League Baseball, Arsenal, Premiership Rugby, World Rugby and the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. At Fuse, Basden-Smith will focus on supporting new business, boosting client relationships, and guiding teams to deliver connected, effective campaigns. She will also be part of Fuse’s International Executive Leadership Team and its global steering group. “Lucy’s experience, ambition and understanding of the industry make her a perfect choice to strengthen Fuse’s global strategy,” said Fuse global CEO Louise Johnson.