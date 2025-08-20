Donald Trump called her “Crazy Kamala” (among other things) during the presidential campaign, but he really should read the former Vice President’s book, “107 Days.”

He should especially focus on Kamala Harris’ warning about the danger of being surrounded by a bunch of “yes” men and women staffers.

The spinelessness of Team Biden is why Trump is in the White House again. His braintrust couldn’t screw up the courage to tell Biden what all could plainly see. He was too feeble to run for re-election and there was no way that he would finish out his term at age 86.

“It’s Joe and Jill’s decision,” Harris wrote. “We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness?”

Harris was among zombies who enabled Old Joe. She now writes that “perhaps” she should have told her boss that his time was up. You think?

She rationalizes her own chicken-heartedness, saying “the American people had chosen him before in the same matchup. Maybe he was right to believe that they would do so again.” That’s a cop-out.

Harris failed a key test of leadership, which disqualifies her for receiving the Democratic 2028 presidential nomination. Her mea-culpa 17-city book tour kicks off Sept. 24 with two shows at New York’s Town Hall. Tickets for the opening (5:30 event) are priced from $139 to $4,029.

Trump is surrounded by a group of “super yes” men and women.

He may enjoy the endless flattery that his sycophants dish out during those unwatchable televised Cabinet meetings.

Steve Witkoff, who is Trump’s crackerjack special envoy to Russia and the Middle East, gushed: “There’s only one thing I wish for: that the Nobel committee finally gets its act together and realizes that you are the single finest candidate since the Nobel Peace, this Nobel award was ever talked about.” How about wishing for the end of Israel’s butchery in Gaza, Steve?

It’s inevitable that a crisis will come along that requires someone to speak the unvarnished truth to Trump.

Who is that going to be? Defense chief Pete Hegseth? National intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard? Attorney General Pam Bondi. Don't count on it.

God help the USA.

Death by a thousand cuts. Didn’t you think the Cracker Barrel crisis over the old timer on the logo was over? Not so fast.

Cracker Barrel on Sept. 9 issued a “Your Old Country Store is Here to Stay” statement to assure customers that its restaurant remodeling program is officially dead.

It said: “We heard clearly that the modern remodel design does not reflect what you love about Cracker Barrel." Customers apparently like the rocking chairs on the porch, love playing peg games and wearing the America hats that are available in the gift shop. They are part of the Cracker Barrel identity.

The Lebanon, TN-based company had only remodeled four of its 660 locations. It should have canned the modernization plan last month during the old timer uproar.

Cracker Barrel wants customers to concentrate on its menu. Let’s hope it doesn’t screw that up.

Cutting food aid for starving people in Africa is a profoundly unmoored expression of the “America First” agenda, according to former Republican Senator John Danforth.

Until this year, feeding hungry people wasn’t a partisan issue in this country, he wrote in a Washington Post op-ed.

“This common principle was beyond debate. It was rooted deep in the soul of our people and our nation. We united across party lines: When people were hungry, America moved to feed them.”

Danforth believes America’s political leaders have embraced a concept of America as a nation that cares only about itself.

He wants those “who believe we are a compassionate nation that feeds the hungry must make ourselves heard.” Speak out in public forums, write to Congressional reps, and vote to restore compassion in America for the hungry.

PR firms should be part of that outreach

Putin’s poodle yips… “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go.” That was Trump’s beyond baffling posting on Truth Social. What does it mean? Where are we going?

Europe’s leaders are united in their criticism of the incursion. Where is Trump?

US ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stood tall. “We stand by our allies in the face of these airspace violations and will defend every inch of NATO territory,” he posted on X.

Since Trump’s soiree with Putin in Anchorage last month, Russia has launched devastating drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

Trump’s response: the Pentagon slowed shipments of military equipment to Ukraine.

That’s counter to the position of most Americans. A Gallup poll released Aug. 28 found that a plurality (46 percent) of Americans say the US isn’t doing enough to aid Ukraine. A majority (52 percent) support Ukraine in its effort to regain territory occupied by Russia even if it means prolonging the war.

The president has time and time again warned of ratcheting up sanctions on Russia and failed each time to deliver. Instead, Trump has punished former ally India for buying Russian oil.

What does Putin have on Trump? US sanctions in coordination with Europe would strangle Russia’s economy. What gives?

Putin steps up terrorism attacks on Ukraine's civilians, and decides to test NATO’s response to an aerial attack.

What will it take before Trump sanctions Russia? Russian drones flying over Mar-a-Lago?

Hats off to the National Guard PA team for Joint Task Force DC for telling it like it is. It did an assessment of public sentiment regarding the deployment of troops in the nation’s capital.

The report found that troops are “leveraging fear” among residents, and driving a “wedge between the citizens and the military.”

Another finding: there’s a sense of shame among the soldiers who trained to be neither cops nor landscapers.

It’s time to end the wasteful and demoralizing National Guard deployment in DC that is undermining trust in the military. Let’s not repeat that mistake in Chicago and New York.