Ian Lipner

Fine Tune, a Chicago-based company that partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit complex indirect expense programs, names Ian Lipner as its first CCO. Lipner joins the company from Firebrand Communications, where he served as SVP. He previously led the emerging brands practice at LEVICK and was SVP at LEWIS Global Communications (now TEAM LEWIS), where he founded the firm’s Washington, DC office. At Fine Tune, he will lead corporate communications, brand strategy and thought leadership. Fine Time works with brands including Pfizer, HF Sinclair, American Cancer Society and Cargill. “Ian’s experience creating stronger connections through communications and helping decision-makers navigate complexity make him the right leader to help us reach more customers, deepen our client engagements and showcase Fine Tune’s impact on the broader marketplace,” said Fine Tune CEO Rich Ham.

Ben Matheson

First National Realty Partners appoints Ben Matheson as head of investor relations. Matheson most recently served as director, private client group at Integris Real Estate Investments, playing a key role in scaling the firm’s direct-to-investor fundraising platform. He was previously director of capital markets at Elevation Capital Group. In his new role, Matheson will oversee all investor-facing initiatives and lead the firm’s capital formation strategy. “Ben’s extensive experience and deep understanding of alternative investments, particularly in private fund structures and investor communication, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our investor relationships,” said FNRP president Andrew DeNardo.

Wayne Jin

Monte Carlo, a data and AI observability company, appoints Wayne Jin as CMO. Jin most recently served as VP of product marketing at Grafana Labs. Before that, he was VP of marketing at AppDynamics, where he led product, customer, and partner marketing. He also built the product and partner marketing functions at GitHub, where he built product and partner marketing functions, and led global product marketing at Google Cloud. At Monte Carlo, JIn will oversee all marketing initiatives including brand, product marketing, demand generation, and communications. “Wayne has a rare ability to combine a fluid vision for the future of our space, with the experience and skill to execute at the highest level,” said Monte Carlo co-founder and CEO Barr Moses.