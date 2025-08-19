The BRAVE1 Defense Tech Valley Summit, an event driving international visibility for Ukraine’s defense-innovation leaders, startups and investors, has enlisted Paradox Public Relations to serve as its official media partner.

The event, which takes place Sept. 16 and 17, is meant to position Ukraine as an emerging global powerhouse in artificial intelligence, drone production and electronic warfare systems. Its name is a nod to California’s Silicon Valley, another hub of technical innovation.

Confirmed speakers include Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, and IQT International managing director Clayton Williams.

In addition to leading international media for the summit, Paradox is coordinating on-site interviews with founders, technologists and officials.

Paradox’s other efforts in Ukraine include last month's Bouquet Kyiv Stage festival at the UNESCO-site Saint Sophia, and the media campaign “Preserving Art in Crisis,” which promoted Ukrainian artists at immersive events at Old Sessions House in London in partnership with Art Shield and Ukrainian nonprofit Dom Master Klass.

"Partnering with Paradox helps global audiences understand the scale, ingenuity and readiness of Ukraine's defense-tech sector," says BRAVE1 Head of Investor Relations Artem Moroz. "Together, we aim to catalyze investment, partnerships, and adoption of battlefield-proven capabilities."