Philip Hammond

Penta Group has added British politico Philip Hammond, who served as foreign secretary and chancellor of the exchequer, to its global advisory board.

A Conservative member of parliament for 22 years, he served in the cabinets of David Cameron and Theresa May.

Hammond, who also counsels the finance ministries of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, will work with clients of the Washington-based stakeholder relations firm on commercial and business matters.

CEO Matt McDonald said Hammond has deftly navigated global complexity and geopolitical turbulence at the highest level. “The appointment is a true validation of Penta’s proposition: to serve the world’s most consequential organizations as best-in-class strategic advisors, driven by proprietary data and insights,” he added.

Earlier this year, Penta added Ireland’s former taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar to its advisory board

Penta, which is an investment holding of Los Angeles-based Shamrock Capital, has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Brussels, Paris, Dublin, Singapore and Hong Kong.