Robin Jezek

Robin Jezek, a veteran of the Euronext stock exchange, has joined the financial services group in FTI Consulting’s strategic communications practice.

During a nearly 11-year run at Euronext in Brussels, Jezek rose to the group head of regulatory and government affairs job.

Positioned at the center of financial markets and communities, he led the company’s engagement with policymakers and regulators across the European Union. Jezek also provided guidance to the managing board and business leaders on financial regulation issues.

Before Euronext, Jezek was deputy head of the City of London Corporation’s Brussels lobbying office where he bolstered the city’s links between EU institutions and member states.

“Having worked at the forefront of interpreting, shaping and implementing regulations commercially, Robin adds exceptional expertise to our team,” said Robrecht Vandormael, head of the stratcom unit’s financial services practice in Brussels.