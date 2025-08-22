Moran Global Strategies has picked up the National Salvation Group, a liberation movement that promises to bring order to violence-plagued South Sudan.

Founded by former Virginia Democratic Congressman Jim Moran, the firm will “shape discussions within Washington’s policy and media circles to ensure NAS’s federalist and democratic agenda is accurately represented and prioritized,” according to the agreement between the two parties.

The firm will get involved in strategic communications and thought leadership efforts via development of policy briefs, talking points and strategic materials to articulate NAS’s vision to domestic and international audiences.

It also will pave the way for a visit to the US by NAS chairman and commander-in-chief Thomas Cirillo Swaka.

MSG will receive a $12K monthly retainer for its work that began Sept. 1 and runs through Feb. 28.

Scribe Strategies & Advisors, which is headed by Republican strategist Joseph Szlavik, signed a six-month $500K contract from South Sudan in May to provide strategic communications and media counsel.