Artificial intelligence is reshaping how people access and trust health information. On the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, Ivan Ruiz, Partner, Digital Health and Strategy at ⁠FINN Partners, speaks with Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, about the opportunities that AI and GEO present for healthcare communicators.

Doug points out that audiences increasingly want information tailored to their specific needs in the moment. He asks whether AI makes it easier to get information interactively and whether it is imperative for brands to be part of that discussion. Ivan emphasizes that communicators must proactively counter inaccuracies with credible content. “If the noise and the misinformation are louder than the truth, unfortunately, that's what AI is going to gravitate to. And so, we need to make sure that we're out there playing offense for our clients.” By publishing content that is accurate, well-sourced, and reference-rich, organizations can ensure that AI systems surface reliable information to users while reinforcing their own credibility.

Doug also asks about the role of earned media in this AI-driven environment, noting its connection to booking broadcast opportunities and visibility for clients. Ivan points out that PR has a renewed strategic position: “PR really has a front seat in this AI world because from a publication perspective, we're working really, really hard to ensure that these credible perspectives are being broadcast.” Whether through national outlets, local media, or online coverage, these stories form the backbone of the information that AI systems pull into responses for users.

Doug turns the discussion to practical steps for health organizations and how they can start sharing accurate information. For health organizations, Ivan advises prioritizing content optimization. Structured content with clear headlines, summaries, and references ensures that AI systems can process and present information accurately. This mirrors the evolution of search engine optimization in earlier decades, but with a focus on clarity, authority, and relevance rather than purely keyword-driven strategies.

Finally, Ivan emphasizes that AI cannot be treated as a trend or side project. It must be integrated into the culture and operations of health organizations. “You can't just talk about AI. You're either embracing it and it's part of the organization's culture and their processes, or it's not.” Done right, AI can enhance healthcare communications, accelerate knowledge dissemination, and reinforce the value of PR as a strategic function in the digital age.

View all of the interviews in the “PR's Top Pros Talk” series. Interested in taking part? Contact Doug Simon at [email protected].

***

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.