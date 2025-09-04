MikeWorldWide has signed on to promote OCVIBE, the $4B mixed-use entertainment complex under development in Anaheim.

In collaboration with OCVIBE’s internal communications team, MWW will handle PR, media strategy, influencer and stakeholder engagement.

Anchored by the nearly 19K seat Honda Center, the 100-acre OBVIBE will feature retail, restaurants, concert halls, garages, food halls, parks, residences, office space and hiking trails.

The Jersey firm will lead efforts to build visibility, earn trust, and connect OCVIBE's vision to the community well before the district is completed in the early 2030s.

CEO Michael Kempner said the job is to go beyond telling people about what is opening, but to help them understand why OCVIBE matters.

Alisa Granz, head of MWW’s Los Angeles, sees an opportunity to turn early attention to long-term engagement. "We're focused on helping OCVIBE show up in the right conversations now—so that by the time the doors open, it already feels essential to the community,” she said.