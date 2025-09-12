(L-R) Anne Hammer, Kathy Baird

McDonald’s recruits Anne Hammer to serve as VP, global chief communications officer, effective Oct. 14. The company has also named former Washington Post CCO Kathy Baird chief impact officer. Hammer was most recently at financial services group Manulife, where she was global CCO on its global leadership team. She has also been CCO at John Hancock and global head of public relations at State Street. At McDonald’s, Hammer will lead the global communications team, working to elevate and protect the brand and drive growth for the business. “In conversation with Anne, it was clear that she is a culture champion with a remarkable ability to simplify complexity, inspire action and foster environments where people feel empowered to grow,” said McDonald’s EVP and global chief impact officer Jon Banner in a note on the company’s web site. Baird will lead McDonald's U.S. impact strategy, overseeing teams responsible for enhancing and protecting the brand across state and local government relations, brand and business communications, and sustainability.

Melissa Cash

KFC U.S. brings on Melissa Cash as CMO. Cash joins the company from Wingstop Restaurants, where she was most recently SVP, chief brand officer. Before joining Wingstop, Cash was director, brand and advertising at The Wendy’s Company. In her new role, Cash will oversee the marketing strategy for KFC U.S., leading brand strategy, calendar, food innovation, integrated marketing, media and communications, consumer insights and analytics, and e-commerce marketing. "Melissa's reputation as an authentic storyteller, motivating changemaker, builder of high-performing teams and champion of creativity makes her the ideal person to lead our marketing function—a critical driving force behind our comeback plan to drive distinction and growth in a competitive market," said KFC U.S. Catherine Tan-Gillespie.

Eamon Heavey

CIFC Asset Management, an alternative credit specialist serving institutional investors, appoints Eamon Heavey as global head of marketing and investor relations. Heavey was previously managing director at Man GLG and managing director, credit business development at Man Group. At CIFC, his role will encompass strategic leadership across marketing, investor relations, new business initiatives, fund creation, and product development. “His exceptional track record of credit expertise, coupled with his deep understanding of marketing and client relationships, makes him an ideal fit for CIFC,” said CIFC CEO and CIO Steve Vaccaro,