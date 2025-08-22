He can’t be serious. Donald Trump has filed a $15B defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, a follow-up to suits filed against his perceived enemies including The Wall Street Journal, CBS, ABC and Des Moines Register.

Filed Sept. 15 in Tampa, the complaint reads like a Trump press release. That’s fitting because the NYT legal action is just a PR move in Trump’s war on the media.

The goal is to take on the remaining big media guns to silence critics throughout the land.

Here are the opening lines of the suit:

“On November 5, 2024, President Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election over Vice President Kamala Harris in historic fashion, emerging victorious in both the Electoral College and the popular vote, and securing a resounding mandate from the American people. President Trump trounced Harris with 312 electoral votes and a sweep of all seven 'battleground' states. This victory was remarkable for many historic reasons, including because President Trump had to overcome persistent election interference from the legacy media, led most notoriously by the New York Times.

With the overwhelming victory, President Trump secured the greatest personal and political achievement in American history. All across our country, Americans from a wide array of backgrounds saw the truth about him and voted accordingly—the same truth that the New York Times refused to recognize as it continued spreading false and defamatory content about President Trump.

There was a time, long ago, when the New York Times was considered the “newspaper of record,” and its editors dutifully adhered to the motto “All the News That’s Fit to Print.” Those halcyon days have passed. Whatever the historical merit of this self-congratulation, the Times has betrayed the journalistic ideals of honesty, objectivity, and accuracy that it once professed.”

The NYT said Trump’s suit lacks merit and called it “an attempt to stifle and discourage independent reporting.”

Here is Trump’s suit.

What do you think?