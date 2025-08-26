Mark Penn’s Stagwell has registered its one-year contract on behalf of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Justice Dept.

It shows $600K in fees for providing “PR support to ensure the consistent presence and credibility of civil society ‘spokespeople’ in top-tier international media outlets, strategically shaping global narratives, and influencing public perception in alignment with the foreign policy goals and values of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” according to the agreement.

Stagwell is to provide each spokesperson with comprehensive media training, including preparation for effective on-camera communication, visual techniques and strategies for handling high-stakes interviews.

The firm will use its established relationships with top-tier media outlets to ensure the voices of the MFA spokespeople are heard in influential media outlets such as BBC, CNN, FOX and AP.

On the social media front, Stagwell will develop a bot-based program on various social media channels (e.g.,Instagram, TikTok, Linkedln and YouTube) that "floods the zone" with the MFA’s pro-lsrael messages.

Stagwell serves as a subcontractor to Havas Media on the MFA outreach effort that will run through March 2026.