Racepoint Global adds inventory AI technology company NomadGo to its roster. Racepoint will deliver earned-first communication services, including media relations, thought leadership and social media, to increase awareness of NomadGo and its technology. NomadGo currently has customers in the food and beverages industry and retail, processing over 1M items daily. Its on-device AI technology delivers real-time, highly accurate data that is intended to help businesses streamline inventory operations across a variety of industries. “Our partnership with Racepoint will help us tell our story, elevate our innovative technology, and showcase the transformative power of Inventory AI,” said NomadGo CEO David Greschler.

Lou Hammond Group is now providing public relations/corporate communications, strategic planning, branding and digital marketing for five new clients. ARDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, D.C.–based trade association that represents the vacation ownership and timeshare industry. BHAKTA Spirits & Hogsworth, a luxury spirits company, is the brainchild of Raj Bhakta, best known as the original founder of WhistlePig Whiskey. St. Pete Economic Development Corp works to attract high-impact companies and top-tier talent to the region. The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg is one of the most acclaimed collections of a single modern artist in the world. Tuscaloosa, the home of the University of Alabama, boasts a walkable downtown, deeply rooted creative community, inventive Southern cuisine and vibrant music scene. LHG is also continuing to represent the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau, a client for over a decade.

Redpoint comes on board as PR agency of record for The Lodge at Schroon Lake, a four-season destination resort in New York's Adirondack Region. The agency is tasked with overseeing PR strategy, media relations, the resort’s visiting journalist program and influencer relations, as well as providing ongoing marketing counsel. The 36-acre resort features standalone cabins and chalets, upscale glamping sites, restaurants, and 10,000 sq. ft of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

RG2 Communications is named agency of record for ALB Vodka, which is distilled and produced in Albany, New York. The agency will support ALB’s expansion in the US market leading media relations, driving awareness, and fostering brand partnerships across the hospitality, spirits and lifestyle sectors. ALB Vodka has earned top honors at the 2025 USA Spirits Ratings, being named “Spirit of the Year,” “Spirit of the Year – United States of America,” and “Vodka of the Year.” “Partnering with ALB Vodka is more than a representation—it’s a chance to stand with a brand that’s rewriting the rules in the spirits industry,” said RG2 Communications co-founder and principal Ross Belfer.