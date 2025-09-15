Scott Kronick

Summit Strategy Group, a California-based consultancy specializing in public affairs, corporate communications, sustainability and corporate responsibility, brings on Scott Kronick as senior advisor. Kronick, who was based in Beijing for over 25 years, played a pivotal role in building Ogilvy Public Relations’ China business. He currently serves as chair of the Page Society China, teaches as an adjunct professor at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and chairs the Advisory Board for the USC US–China Institute. He will bolster Summit’s capabilities in helping clients address complex reputational issues and cross-border challenges. . “His addition significantly strengthens our ability to help clients manage reputational risk and seize opportunity across the Pacific at a time when business strategy and public perception are inseparable,” said Summit Strategy Group founder and CEO Michael Law.

Pier Donato Vercellone

Community, part of Excellera Advisory Group, Italy’s largest corporate affairs consultancy, appoints Pier Donato Vercellone as senior brand management advisor. Vercellone previously served as chief communications for the City of Milan. He has also held senior posts at Telecom Italia, directed global communications strategy for Italian football club AC Milan and led corporate marketing and external relations at gaming company Sisal Group. At Commuity, Vercellone will help lead efforts to generate new value for clients, and consolidate the firm’s positioning as a partner for companies looking to strengthen their emotional bond with stakeholders through branding, marketing communication, and consumer PR initiatives. “With Pier Donato joining us, our firm gains a manager of great experience and expertise, capable of further expanding our service portfolio and strengthening a business area that clients increasingly ask us to cover,” said Community CEO Roberto Patriarca.

Albert Chang

Wescom Financial, a member-owned financial institution serving over 250,000 individuals in Southern and Central California, appoints Albert Chang as VP of marketing. Chang was most recently executive director of marketing at CVS Health. Before that, he served as director of marketing at Kaiser Permanente, overseeing national and California marketing efforts. In his new role, he is responsible for overseeing Wescom’s marketing, advertising, and public relations strategy and implementation. “Albert’s expertise in brand strategy and passion for data-driven marketing make him a tremendous addition to our leadership team,” said Westcom SVP, chief marketing officer Ashley White.