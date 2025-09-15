Doug Davenport

Doug Davenport, a 30-year public policy and advocacy veteran, has returned to DCI Group as senior advisor to lead its government affairs practice.

He has worked in each of Donald Trump’s three presidential runs, and most recently served as 2024 campaign convention team manager for the GOP session in Milwaukee.

From 2000 until 2010, Davenport served as the founding partner of DCI Associates, at that time the federal government affairs division of DCI Group.

In that role, he provided strategic counsel to corporations, foreign countries, and non-profit entities seeking legislative and public affairs solutions on Capitol Hill and within the executive branch.

Prior to DCI, Davenport was director of government relations at GTECH (now Brightstar Corp) and research associate at BMSK Public Affairs, where he worked for clients such as Trump, American Airlines and Revlon.

“We’re excited to have Doug back as a formal member of the DCI team,” said DCI managing partner Justin Peterson. “His strong relationships and advocacy experience will help our clients navigate the executive branch in a way that supports their goals and President Trump’s vision for a strong America.”