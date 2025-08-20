Artificial intelligence is transforming communications, but integrating it into daily practice requires balance. On the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, Moon Kim, Executive Vice President and Corporate Practice Lead at M Booth, joined host Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, to share how her team approaches AI while maximizing its value for clients.

Doug began by asking Moon for her top tip for communicators looking to deepen their understanding of AI. For her, the first step is staying curious and making space to experiment. “I think the one key thing is really to stay curious and schedule play time with AI because if you're not using AI and feeling confident or at least curious about AI, how are you effectively able to counsel clients and other team members?” she explained. At the same time, she stressed the importance of control: “Make sure you're still at the driver's seat and not over-relying on AI.”

When asked where AI is making the most difference, Moon noted that while productivity and efficiency get the most attention, the real value comes from thoughtful input. “It's all about good input begets great output,” she said. Feeding AI with detailed examples of structure, tone, and expectations allows teams to generate “gold star work, consistently and at scale without the burnout.”

Doug raised another pressing change: the shift from traditional search to generative AI optimization, or GEO. Moon emphasized that earned media is more important than ever in this environment because it forms the foundation of what AI systems draw from. “Earned media has become even more valuable in the era of AI and working hand in hand with journalists and reputable outlets because those are actually where AI is scraping information.” She pointed to research showing certain outlets, like Axios, are frequently cited by AI, and argued that press releases are regaining relevance as structured, brand-controlled sources of information.

The conversation also turned to concerns about “AI anxiety.” Moon acknowledged that anxiety is natural but can be productive if approached with curiosity. “The balance is don't let AI be a crutch because if you surrender to and give yourself sort of like take your authority away, I think that's when you don't get the great work.” She also warned that overreliance risks producing content with a “sameness output,” where audiences can easily detect a lack of human voice.

Addressing generational differences, Doug asked whether junior and senior team members use AI differently. Moon shared a recent conversation with an account coordinator who insisted on mastering tasks independently before turning to AI for support. Moon admired this approach, calling it “very noble” because it ensures the next generation is building fundamental skills rather than skipping directly to automation.

Client relationships add another layer of complexity. Some companies prohibit the use of AI tools for proprietary information, which makes understanding client policies critical. Moon stressed transparency as well. In a recent pitch, she explained, her team included assessments of how the brand showed up against competitors in AI responses, a new frontier in reputation management.

Before wrapping up, Moon shared a personal anecdote from her early years in New York, when she volunteered as a docent at the Lower East Side Tenement Museum to overcome her fear of public speaking. The experience, she said, taught her resilience, adaptability, and curiosity—qualities she sees as essential for navigating AI today. “Not many people know where it's all going to go, but to stay agile, stay curious, stay flexible. I think those are the keys to help us get there.”

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.