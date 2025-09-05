Orchestra is named US PR agency of record for Tourism New Zealand, the organization responsible for marketing New Zealand to the world as a visitor destination. The engagement, which will deliver earned media, influencer engagement, storytelling and brand strategy, is being led by BerlinRosen EVP and head of travel and lifestyle Sara Joseph Noyes. (BerlinRosen is an Orchestra agency.) “Already, Orchestra is focused on angles such as personal wellbeing, individuality, and the unique blend of people, culture, and landscapes that make each journey to New Zealand transformative,” said Tourism New Zealand regional director Americas and Europe Sarah Handley.

Tier One Partners adds Modulate, which provides AI-powered conversational voice intelligence, to its client roster. Tier One will lead strategic communications efforts for the company, including media relations and thought leadership campaigns to elevate the brand’s impact across industries such as financial services and last mile delivery. Modulate’s AI models capture nuanced tone, intent and behavioral signals to provide enterprises with actionable, near-instant risk intelligence. “Modulate’s technology is already the industry standard in voice moderation in online gaming, and we’re excited to share their evolving story with the world as they extend the platform to tackle voice fraud in new markets,” said Tier One co-founder and managing partner Kathy Wilson.

Orange Orchard, a division of Ripley PR that specializes in animal advocacy and the promotion of animal-friendly brands, is named public relations partner for Wildlife SOS, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating distressed, injured and exploited animals such as Asian elephants, sloth bears, leopards and reptiles. Founded in 1995 by Kartick Satyanarayan and Geeta Seshamani, Wildlife SOS’s mission is to conserve India's natural heritage while protecting its wildlife. Orange Orchard will work with the organization to raise its media presence in the United States, help it connect with a broader base of supporters, increase awareness of urgent conservation challenges and advance its mission. "They understand the urgency of our mission and have the skills to amplify it. With their support, we can extend our reach, foster new partnerships and inspire others to take meaningful action that focuses on protecting wildlife," said Nikki Sharp, executive director of Wildlife SOS’s United States division.

Golin is selected by Nissin Foods USA, the company behind the Cup Noodles and Top Ramen brands, to lead the media strategy for its upcoming product innovations and seasonal launches, while also elevating its successful company and brands. The relationship is led by Golin’s Western Region with talent in the Los Angeles and San Francisco offices. The core team also includes specialists from Golin New York. Nissin cited Golin's collaboration, strategic thinking and ability to build upon existing brand strategies as key factors in the selection decision. "We wanted a brand PR partner who could match our bold thinking, and the Golin team’s ideas proved they understand how to disrupt status quo while still celebrating the legacy we’ve built over many decades," said Nissin Foods USA president and CEO Brian Huff.