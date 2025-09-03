The Hoffman Agency launches Generative Engine Discovery Insights, a capability designed to help brands understand how they are represented in generative AI answers. GEDI provides a structured, rigorous way to measure visibility in the generative AI environment. It then translates those insights into stronger communications strategies that are intended to increase visibility and achieve business goals. Developed in-house from codebase to interface, it systematically queries major AI engines including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity—and that list will grow as the AI landscape evolves. The agency says that GEDI can help a company identify which reviews, media outlets or forums most influence its visibility in AI results; understand how product comparisons surface across different engines; or audit a firm's presence in sector-specific queries to uncover gaps competitors are filling.

Obviouslee, a certified B corporation and strategic marketing agency, merges with Meteorite PR, a firm specializing in outdoor industry public relations. Meteorite will continue to operate from its headquarters in Boulder, Colo., while fully integrating with Obviouslee's global team, which is led by founder and CEO Lee Deas. As part of the merger, Meteorite founder Eric “Hende” Henderson will join Obviouslee’s executive leadership team as chief outdoor officer. In his new role, he will help shape all aspects of the combined agency’s work across the growing outdoor and active lifestyle market. Now in its 20th year, Obviouslee works across brand development, public relations, digital, social, design, content and production. “This move gives Meteorite the opportunity to boost our staffing and services for existing clients, bring on additional leaders in outdoor gear and apparel, and continue to prioritize motion, ambition, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the outdoor space,” said Henderson.

Avenue Z opens an office at 156 Fifth Avenue in New York City’s Flatiron District, nearly doubling the agency’s footprint in New York and marking a milestone in its national expansion. The Flatiron office is designed to support integrated campaigns across earned, owned and paid media. It will serve as a central hub for the agency’s roster of clients, as well as a strategic base for its expanding public relations division. “We’ve been building the PR team from the ground up, with both outside talent and internal advancement,” said Libbie Wilcox, VP and Managing Director of Avenue Z New York. “This office is designed to support that growth. It’s a space where our team can move fast, think big, and deliver meaningful outcomes for some of the most influential leaders in finance and beyond.”

FischTank PR is partnering with Greentown Labs to host “MarComm Strategies for Attracting Investors, Customers, & Partners,” a Climate Week NYC panel that will take place Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 9:30am at the 3 West Club in Manhattan. The panel will highlight trends in how investors and brands can evaluate communications and marketing strategies, as well as best practices for how climate and energy tech companies can effectively reach investors, customers, and partners. ​It is targeted at founders, c-suite, marketing/comms pros and business development leads. Topics covered will include how industry terminology and messaging has changed in 2025; the role of media relations; the continuing value of events (like Climate Week), tradeshows and conferences in an era of increasing cutbacks; and what to expect in climate communications in 2026.