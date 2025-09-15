Zoe Tobin

Infinite brings on former APCO director Zoe Tobin as VP. At APCO, Tobin drove strategy and execution for client programs across corporate, consumer, nonprofit, sustainability. She previously served as VP at Golin and KWT Global and held executive posts at Rubinstein Public Relations and Marino. Before transitioning to agency work, Tobin was press officer for the New York City Council and deputy press secretary for the New York City Health Department under Mayor Michael Bloomberg. In her new post, she will provide clients with counsel in areas including strategic messaging, storytelling, media relations, thought leadership, executive visibility, reputation and crisis management, and issues advisory. “Zoe stands out in our industry not only for her wealth of experience, but also for her deeply collaborative approach that helps clients tackle their most complex opportunities and challenges with ease.” said Infinite CEO Jamie Diaferia.

Cindy Riccio

Konnect Agency appoints Cindy Riccio, who founded Cindy Riccio Communications, as chief growth officer. Riccio joined the executive leadership team at 360PR+ in 2022, serving as EVP and general manager of the firm’s New York office. Before starting up CRC, she served as VP, public relations at Hanesbrands and director, advertising and communications at L’Oréal. At Konnect, Riccio will drive the agency's growth strategy, advancing marketing initiatives while elevating its market position and visibility. "Having founded and scaled her own agency and bringing experience from the brand side, Cindy brings a holistic perspective that will unlock new opportunities for our clients and our team," said Konnect Agency founder and CEO Sabina Gault.

Dan Williams

Masttro, a wealth tech provider, names Dan Williams global head of marketing. Williams was most recently global head of digital marketing and demand generation at FactSet, a company that provides financial data, analytics and software to the investment community. He was previously VP client services at HUGE and VP, group account director at Digitas North America. His experience includes crafting marketing strategies and leading go-to-market initiatives in the fintech and SaaS spaces. “Dan’s great experience will help Masttro achieve its growth ambitions and further position us at the go-to platform for single family offices, multi-family offices, RIAs, professional services firms and institutions,” said Masttro CEO Jay McNamara.