Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who was US ambassador to the UN, has joined APCO as a senior advisor.

Prior to becoming UN ambassador in 2021, Thomas-Greenfield was US assistant secretary of state for African affairs, where she helped shape US policy across the continent and furthered partnerships in the areas of economic development, peace and security.

During her four-decade career in the foreign service, Thomas-Greenfield held posts in Liberia, Nigeria, Kenya, Gambia, Switzerland and Pakistan.

“Linda’s extraordinary diplomatic career and her deep expertise in African affairs will be a tremendous asset to APCO and our clients,” said APCO founder Margery Kraus. “As APCO’s work continues to expand across the African continent, Linda’s insights will strengthen our ability to support clients and seize new opportunities in this dynamic and rapidly evolving region.”

APCO ranks No. 4 on O'Dwyer's roster of PR firms with 2024 fees of $236.4M.