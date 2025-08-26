SKDK, which is the advocacy arm of Stagwell, is in the process of ‘de-registering” with the Justice Dept. its work on behalf of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Feb. 28, it signed on to provide media relations for the MFA as a subcontractor to Havas Media.

On Aug. 29, SKDK filed the contract with the Justice Dept. showing that Stagwell Global was to provide PR support for MFA.

Stagwell was "to ensure the consistent presence and credibility of civil society ‘spokespeople’ in top-tier international media outlets, strategically shaping global narratives, and influencing public perception in alignment with the foreign policy goals and values of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs," according to the agreement.

On the social media front, Stagwell was to “flood the zone” with pro-Israel messaging.

It was to receive a $600K fee from April through March 2026 for the effort.

SKDK says it completed its work on Aug. 31. “This was a defined project with a specific brief and the work is complete,” a Stagwell spokesperson told O’Dwyer’s. “Havas hired Stagwell as a subcontractor to complete this work as part of a broader project. We do not know the nature of Havas' broader contract with the ministry.”

Stagwell Global doesn’t have to de-register its work because it never registered in the first place.