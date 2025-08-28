Edelman has landed the United Arab Emirates-based Mohamed Bin Zayed Water Initiative Foundation to its roster.

The firm will provide MBZWIF with strategic counsel, communications and event support on water scarcity issues.

The Foundation’s mission is to promote global accessibility to water by supporting and developing breakthrough technology and to raise awareness of the scarcity issue and elevate its prioritization on a global scale.

An estimated 4B people across the globe suffer water scarcity at least one month a year.

Ayesha Al Ateeqi, executive director at MBZWIF, told the Trends Conference on Water Scarcity in Abu Dhabi this month, that scarcity should be seen as “not just an environmental concern but as central to peace, stability and resilience.”

Her organization has a memorandum of understanding with People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Natural Resources to promote technological advances in desalination, and foster scientific collaboration between the UAE and the PRC.

Edelman has not yet signed a contract with the MBZWIF.