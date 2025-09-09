LDPR lands PR duties for The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami. The agency will be handling all US media/influencer relations for the properties. With 376 guest rooms and suites, The Ritz-Carlton South Beach has amenities including an elevated pool, private cabanas, and The Ritz-Carlton Club, offering personalized concierge service and daily culinary presentations. It also has over 20,000 square feet of event space. The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami offers private beach access, a seaside pool with cabanas, and wellness experiences at Exhale Spa. LDPR recently opened a Miami office.

FNK IR signs on to provide strategic investor relations for RADCOM Ltd., a provider of intelligent assurance solutions that harness AI-driven analytics and generative AI to improve customer experiences and deliver network observability. FNK IR will work to sharpen the company’s equity narrative, drive diversified investor engagement, strengthen sell-side relationships, and amplify RADCOM’s presence across both traditional and digital investor channels. The engagement will be led by FNK IR managing partner Rob Fink. Under the direction of a new CEO, RADCOM is working to position itself by reintroducing its story to U.S. investors at a pivotal moment of strategic change.

Orchestra is named North America PR agency of record for Baha Mar, a luxury resort in the Caribbean. A specialized team from Orchestra agencies BerlinRosen and M18 will focus on earned media, influencer relations, brand strategy and storytelling for the resort’s three properties—the Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood—along with its restaurants, golf club, and upcoming developments. The efforts will spotlight signature events such as the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, the International Luxury Travel Market conference hosted at the resort, the opening of a new Italian restaurant this fall, and the planned debut of a fourth hotel in 2029. “Their multi-faceted approach to the modern media landscape will grow our reach to new guests and elevate our position as the leading resort in the Caribbean,” said Baha Mar SVP of marketing Josh Herman.