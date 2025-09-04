PRophet, a comms tech suite of AI-powered software and services that is part of The Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud), launches a university initiative designed to prepare the next generation of PR and communications professionals for an AI and data-fueled industry. The initiative, which will roll out in three phases over the next two years, is starting up with a pilot program at the NYU School of Professional Studies in Public Relations and Corporate Communication Graduate Program. It provides students and faculty with access to the full PRophet suite, along with comprehensive training and a new communications engineering certification. "This partnership represents a critical step in ensuring that emerging communications professionals are equipped with the practical knowledge and hands-on experience they need to succeed in an AI-powered communications landscape," said PRophet global CMO, Jason Brandt. "By starting with NYU, we're creating a model that can scale to help universities nationwide prepare students for the future of our industry."

Matter Communications, which works with clients across high-technology, healthcare, consumer technology and consumer market, opens a new office in downtown Boston. The new space is designed to foster collaboration, spark creativity and welcome clients, community partners and peers. An open house event on Sept. 11 showcased the office as well as highlighting Matter’s investment in the city and its future growth. “This new space isn’t just about walls and desks — it’s about creating the right environment for our clients, our team, and our community,” said Matter principal and CEO Scott Signore.

Marino launches Marino Intelligence, a proprietary business intelligence platform designed to transform how brands harness data to drive growth, optimize marketing performance and forge deeper audience connections. The platform offers three core service areas: data enrichment and audience optimization, marketing infrastructure and lead intelligence, and strategic nurture and engagement campaigns. It is built to help brands to uncover new opportunities and connect more strategically with target audiences, ensuring that the right message reaches the right audience. The launch of Marino Intelligence also reflects the firm’s broader commitment to AI-integrated strategy. “Marino Intelligence is only chapter one,” said Marino president John F. Marino. “Later this year we will integrate AI that predicts intent and personalizes at scale, helping brands act before needs even surface.”

AMP3 hosted its annual Gifting Suite and Media Lounge as part of New York Fashion Week. The Sept. 16 and 17 event, which was held at the Virgin Hotel, provided a platform for AMP3 clients to gain further exposure and display their current and upcoming product ranges for the Fall/Holiday season. Brands participating in event included Wrangler, TruSkin, Brahmin, Dingo 1969, Delsey Paris (for Florence by Mills), CAT Apparel, COOFANDY, Neuvian, Feetures, Hayejin and KAHI. “This annual event has become a major tentpole moment for our agency, our clients. and our team members,” said AMP3 PR co-founder and managing partner Alyson Roy.