Michael Soutter

Nissan announced that Michael Soutter is returning to the company as SVP, U.S. marketing and sales, Nissan and INFINITI. Soutter most recently served as an automotive and market consultant at GSD Consulting. He was previously held several executive roles at Nissan in Canada, Japan and the U.S, including corporate VP, global head of aftersales. In his new role, he will be responsible for all marketing and sales activities for the Nissan brand in the U.S., while also overseeing the INFINITI business in the Americas. Soutter replaces Vinay Shahani, who had held the job since January 2024. "Mike is a strong and experienced leader within Nissan who brings a track record of success working with our dealer partners," said Nissan Americas chairman Christian Meunier.

Nancy Scott

IntelePeer, an end-to-end conversational AI platform provider, appoints Nancy Scott as CMO. Scott was previously global head of audience marketing, health & life sciences at Microsoft, where she led strategic marketing initiatives. At Nuance Communications (which was acquired by Microsoft), she was VP of global communications and customer engagement. Earlier in her career, she held key marketing and corporate communications leadership positions at EnterpriseDB, Eliza Corporation, Zipcar and Ticketmaster. As CMO, Nancy is responsible for all aspects of IntelePeer’s marketing, including analyst relations, channel and partnership marketing, corporate marketing, demand generation, and public relations. “Her healthcare expertise and leadership in conversational, ambient and generative AI bring a rare combination of insight and innovation,” said IntelePeer CEO Frank Fawzi.

MIchael Valentino

ABM, which provides facility management services, promotes Michael Valentino to VP of communications. Valentino was previously senior director, head of external communications and media relations at the company. Before coming to ABM, he was VP, corporate communications at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Earlier in his career, Valentino served as senior manager of public relations and corporate communication at Meridian Health. In his new role, he will lead a reimagined communications function focused on predictive, personalized, and people-centered engagement. He will oversee the unification of ABM’s voice across all platforms, strengthen the company’s reputation with clients, employees, and communities, and ensure close alignment with investor relations.