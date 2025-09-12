Los Angeles needs a firm to provide marketing communications support for its Mayor’s Office of Community Safety, which is focused on preventing crime and violence by addressing underlying social and economic conditions.
LA Seeks Crime, Violence Prevention PR
Fri., Sep. 19, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
