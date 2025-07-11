Lori Rosen, President of Rosen Group, joined the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, hosted by Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, to reflect on her 40-year career in communications. She discusses what has remained constant in PR despite industry upheavals, how client relationships are evolving, and why storytelling continues to be the core of successful media strategies.

When Doug asked if anything is still the same as when she first started out, Lori didn’t hesitate. “My favorite question,” she said. “When I first started in PR, the thing that completely got me excited was seeing my client's name in print and having a client booked on a radio or TV interview. TV was obviously always the ultimate back then. Now fast forward, I still get excited when I see a client covered.”

Doug raised the role of AI in shaping visibility, noting how search is elevating news mentions. Lori acknowledged both the risks and opportunities: “People are all concerned about AI upending our business, and it is to a certain extent. It's also helping to a certain extent. AI tracks articles and content on the web, that hasn’t changed.”

Shifting to client relationships, Doug asked how she sustains long-term partnerships in an era of turnover and economic uncertainty. Lori admitted the challenges: “There is no question that the churn is a little faster now because of the uneasiness with the economy and with what's happening worldwide. So, we're finding that, yeah, the commitments might be shorter, but once you get sort of that momentum going and the build, you pass a threshold, and usually you have a good runway moving forward.”

On media relationships, Doug pointed out how overwhelmed journalists are today and asked how PR pros can cut through. Lori was clear: the story is what matters most. “Back in the day, the Rolodex was a little bit more important than it is today, in my opinion. I always feel like if we can find the angle and we can find the storyline, a reporter is going to respond. If the story isn't there, it doesn't matter how many bookings you've made.” When asked about advice for younger professionals learning to pitch effectively, Lori emphasized focus and timing.

Doug also explored the rise of influencers and social media, asking whether they remain effective for brands. Lori noted that while influencer marketing lost credibility for a time, it’s resurging with the right partnerships. “I kind of feel like they're having a comeback. Now, we cross-promote. So, we take our own media, and we post it on social media, and back and forth.”

The discussion turned to the benefits of boutique agencies compared to large firms. Lori explained the value of agility and senior-level attention: “If a strategy doesn't work, we're going to change it. We're not going to have many meetings. And we sort of go with our instincts a lot. You bring CEO level expertise, and then other people who've been at the agency as well.”

As the conversation wrapped up, Doug asked for any final thoughts. Lori offered thanks: “I have admired you and your work for years, and I always love seeing all your information, your emails, your surveys, and insights because it sort of fits into our strategy in terms of what we like in getting TV exposure.”

Lori’s expert insights underscored the theme of the conversation: PR evolves constantly, but at its core, it’s still about powerful, well-placed stories.

View all of the interviews in the "PR's Top Pros Talk" series.

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.