Firmin Edouard Matoko

APCO is working to promote the candidacy of the Republic of the Congo’s Firmin Edouard Matoko for director-general of UNESCO following the withdrawal of Mexico’s Gabriela Ilian Ramos from the race.

It has received a fixed $250K fee for the effort.

Matoko, a 30-year UNESCO veteran, serves as the organization’s assistant director-general for priority Africa and external relations.

Observers say Matoko is in a tight race with Egypt's Khaled Ahmed El-Enany Ali Ezz, who was initially favored for the post.

The contest shapes up as a battle between the former Egyptian Minister of Tourism & Antiquities, who has the backing of Arab-Africa and the Gulf States, vs Matoko, who is supported by the African Union.

The vote will take place at UNESCO’s general assembly, which is scheduled for Nov. 11 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The US announced on July 22 that it is withdrawing from UNESCO at yearend.

APCO senior directors Mannar Hanna, Dan Scandling and Glyn Cozart Cheney handle Matoko’s bid.

The firm’s contract is with Ministry of Finance, Budget & Public Portfolio of the Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville).

It also calls for APCO to help strengten the bilateral ties betwen the ROC and the US, and to pitch investment opportunities.