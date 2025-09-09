Spectrum Science launches an initiative geared toward rethinking RFPs. The agency’s New R.F.P. (Real Fast Partnership) campaign aims to take the often months-long RFP process and compress it into a single day—delivering real-time strategic solutions and fostering authentic partnerships from the start. As part of the campaign, one prospective client will be selected to collaborate with Spectrum Science on reaching a solution to a business challenge they face. The winner will receive a virtual intake followed by an in-person half-day workshop to co-create solutions and develop a ready-to-activate plan—all at no charge. Participants experience Spectrum’s working style firsthand, aligning internal teams and building trust through authentic engagement. Submissions from those who want to participate are due by Oct. 1

Notified introduces Content OS, an offering designed to help PR professionals negotiate the world of AI-driven search and answer engines. By uniting GlobeNewswire press release distribution, an AI-enhanced media contacts database, media monitoring and advanced analytics that includes an exclusive partnership with Profound, Content OS delivers an AI-first workflow designed for what the company calls the “Answer Economy,” a shift from traditional search results to instant, authoritative answers delivered by AI platforms. “By combining distribution, intelligence and analytics into a unified workflow, we’re empowering public relations teams to shape the narratives that define the future of corporate communications,” said Notified CEO Erik Carlson.

54, a global sports and entertainment agency, releases Entourage, a hybrid tech advisory and modular platform business designed to help sports investors, rightsholders, federations, leagues, clubs, brands, major events and creators navigate digital transformation and accelerate commercial growth. Entourage provides advisory expertise while also delivering modular technology that can activate fans, retain their loyalty, and monetize more directly. It can operate as a full stack or as standalone deployments, supported by ongoing advisory and integration. “Traditional revenue streams are shifting, and many organizations don’t just need technology—they need a trusted partner to help them implement new strategies and tools,” said 54 group CEO Jed Moore. “Entourage exists to close that gap, combining advisory expertise with ready-to-deploy tools so stakeholders looking to achieve more through sport can build the right solutions, fast, and creating lasting commercial impact.”