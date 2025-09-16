Meenakshi Yadav

Real Chemistry names Meenakshi Yadav as chief AI products and solutions officer. Yadav joins the agency from Genentech, where she served as head of AI products. She was previously at Amazon, where she led product strategy for Alexa Smart Home. Yadav also spent more than a decade in product management roles at Publicis Sapient. "Meenakshi’s leadership, with her blend of client understanding and product strategy expertise, will be crucial to accelerating our AI capabilities to deliver even greater value and transformative innovation to our clients and the patients they serve," said Real Chemistry CEO Shankar Narayanan.

Clay Dunn

Girl Scouts of the USA appoints Clay Dunn as chief communications and corporate affairs officer. Dunn joins the organization from VOW for Girls, a Ford Foundation-backed global movement focused on ending the international child marriage crisis, where he was CEO. He has also held executive posts at Share Our Strength, a nonprofit that fights hunger, and National Geographic. In his new position, Dunn guide the communications strategy for Girl Scouts of the USA, advising on public affairs and overseeing the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace Museum and GSUSA’s cultural assets and archives. “Clay’s youth-focused and purpose-driven experience will serve the organization well,” said GSUSA CEO Bonnie Barczykowski.

Liam Murphy

Wachsman, a communications strategy firm focused on crypto and the global mass market, promotes Liam Murphy to global president. Murphy, who most recently served as managing director, head of EMEA, has been with the firm since 2017. Before that, he was communications advisor to the director of strategy and corporate communications for the Europe Commission. In his new role, he will work to unify Wachsman’s regions, connect talent across borders, and ensure the firm delivers integrated global solutions at scale. Wachsman has also promoted Alex Corp to succeed Murphy as managing director, head of EMEA and Alex Sheehan to managing director, global head of strategy. Corp was previously executive director EMEA, head of UK and Ireland, and Sheehan served as head of strategy, EMEA. “By elevating Liam, Alex, and Alex, some of our longest-serving colleagues, into these roles, we’re reinforcing Wachsman’s foundations for the next decade,” said Wachsman founder and chief executive David Wachsman.