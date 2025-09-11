Penta Group acquires FIO360, a strategic advisory firm focused on intelligence-driven stakeholder engagement. As part of the acquisition, FIO360 founder Adam Weiss joins Penta as partner, based in Washington, DC. Weiss, who has spent over two decades advising senior executives on corporate affairs strategies, will work to strengthen Penta’s corporate affairs and stakeholder intelligence offerings. He will collaborate with colleagues across the firm to deliver strategies to anticipate risk, build trust and support long-term business goals. “The integration of FIO360 enhances Penta’s ability to deliver data-led solutions that connect corporate strategy to the realities of policy and public opinion,” said Penta CEO Matt McDonald.

ONAR Holding Corporation, a leading technology company and network of marketing agencies, signs an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the membership interests of JUICE, via ONAR’s subsidiary Storia. Founded in 2017, JUICE is a digital marketing agency specializing in paid digital advertising, search engine optimization, email marketing and content marketing campaigns. As part of the transaction, ONAR will absorb JUICE’s proprietary AI software Sour Grapes, an intelligent Facebook comment moderation tool. ONAR will also retain key JUICE personnel to support a smooth transition, including co-founders Michael Lisovetsky and Troy Osinoff, and COO David Khandrius. Osinoff will join ONAR’s executive leadership team, while Lisovetsky and Khandrius will assist during the integration period. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and allows us to deliver even more value to customers by combining our talented teams and proprietary marketing technologies,” said ONAR CEO Claude Zdanow.

PR Newswire launches Amplify, a platform that merges its global distribution network with AI. Amplify’s features include the Plan tool, which analyzes real-time industry trending topics using AI to instantaneously surface the most compelling story angles for brands as well as Create+, a tool that leverages generative AI to produce videos, blog posts and personalized media pitches from a single press release. It also has the ability to build multimedia-rich releases that are designed to stand out across search, social, investor channels and news platforms. "Amplify redefines how brands tell their stories, control their narratives, and measure their impact by unifying the communications workflow into one intelligent, AI-powered platform,” said PR Newswire president Matt Brown.