Ken Himmelman

Ken Himmelman, former executive director of the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard Kennedy School, is joining Civitas Public Relations, a part of Orchestra, as principal in its Boston office.

Himmelman comes to Civitas from Shared America, a pro-democracy campaign launched in early 2024, where he served as managing partner. He has also been chief program officer at Health Leads, which develops solutions to address the social causes of poor health, and at Partners In Health, a global health organization that delivers high-quality healthcare to vulnerable communities.

At Bennington College, Himmelman was dean of admissions and financial aid, helping start the college’s Center for the Advancement of Public Action.

“His ability to generate partnerships and build strategy using a pitch perfect blend of creativity and pragmatism helped strengthen our work across continents and amplify it nationally,” said Partners in Health co-founder and chair Ophelia Dahl.

Himmelman will leverage his more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit management, global health, higher education and democracy advocacy, to “help our clients tackle the urgent challenges that define the moment,” said Civitas managing partner Katherine Grainger and founding partner Patrick Guirriero in a joint statement.