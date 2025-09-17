Hank Kosinski

Allison Worldwide appoints Hank Kosinski as chief creative officer and chief marketing officer, effective Oct. 1. Kosinski comes to Allison from WPP agency VML, where he was executive creative director. He has also served as a partner and executive creative director at Gardner Nelson + Partners in New York, and has held leadership positions at Goodby, Silverstein + Partners; Merkley; and McCann. He has worked with such brands as Microsoft, Nike, Coca-Cola, Lego, Heineken, Ferrero, Mercedes Benz, Verizon and Pfizer. At Allison, he will lead all creative, client-work ideation and agency marketing and thought-leadership, reporting to Allison CEO Jonathan Heit. "Hank is a proven force who knows how to help clients turn creative into business results and transformative narratives into strong engagement with audiences worldwide," said Allison executive chair and Stagwell vice chair Ray Day.

Lisa Hake

Winmark Corporation, a franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation, brings on Lisa Hake as CMO, a newly created role. Hake was previously VP marketing and communications at franchised salon brand Great Clips. Before that, she served as senior marketing director for Best Buy’s Geek Squad unit and has also held marketing roles at 3M and The Pillsbury Company. Her experience encompasses brand management, marketing innovation, franchisee ad fund management, partnership activations and consumer engagement. “Her proven track record of helping franchisees increase per unit performance through efficient marketing activities will be invaluable to our franchise partners,” said Winmark chair and CEO Brett D. Heffes.

Jason Strickland

The City of Colorado Springs names Jason Strickland as CCO. Strickland, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, most recently served as CCO for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Rocky Mountain Network, leading a team of 22 people in establishing wide-reaching communications strategy across the region. He has also served as a monthly columnist for The Colorado Springs Gazette and as chief development officer for Project Sanctuary, a veteran-support nonprofit organization. In his new role, Strickland will oversee the city’s strategic and crisis communications, media relations and branding. “His leadership and gift for communication will help us share the work of our city in ways that builds trust with residents and inspire pride in Colorado Springs,” said Colorado Springs Yemi Mobolade.