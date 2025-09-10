Keith Sherman and Associates is selected to lead public relations for U.S. Figure Skating as it heads into the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Sherman has worked with such high-profile skaters as Brian Boitano, Michelle Kwan, Katarina Witt, Kristi Yamaguchi, Nancy Kerrigan, Scott Hamilton, Paul Wylie, Oxana Baiul, Tara Lapinski, Dorothy Hamill, Peggy Fleming and Sarah Hughes. The next event on the organization’s schedule is the 2025 Saatva Skate America, which returns to Lake Placid, N.Y. November 14-16. “KSA’s invaluable experience within the skating community, and proven performance and passion, make them an ideal PR partner in our mission to increase both sport participation and the visibility of our Olympic hopefuls and legendary athletes,” said U.S. Figure Skating VP of communications Isabelle McLemore.

Champion signs on as public relations agency record for Nothing Bundt Cakes, a specialty cake company with over 600 locations. The agency will lead media outreach, storytelling and brand visibility efforts, helping the bakery share its signature Bundt cakes, seasonal campaigns and community initiatives with a broader audience. It will also deliver research-driven, creative campaign ideation and strategic media engagement to raise the profile Nothing Bundt Cakes in consumer and cultural conversations. Founded in 1997, the company bakes cakes in 10 flavors.

REYA Communications, a boutique PR agency for luxury travel brands, renews its partnership with Cheetah Plains, an exclusive-use luxury villa and sustainable safari experience in South Africa, and is engaged by Cabane Tortin, an alpine retreat in Switzerland. REYA will handle US public relations for both properties, employing a digitally driven approach to shape the narrative around luxury villa travel and bespoke private stays. The partnership with Cheetah Plains is in line with REYA’s expertise in promoting properties and operators with a strong commitment to sustainability, conservation, and social impact. Cabane Tortin, perched at 3,000 meters (9,500 feet) above Verbier’s 4 Vallées, is Europe’s first elevated mountain hut experience,

SCOP3 Group, a Jakarta, Indonesia-based agency specializing in hospitality and luxury lifestyle, is appointed by the Saudi Tourism Authority ito manage strategic communications, media relations and PR initiatives in Indonesia for the campaign Saudi, Welcome to Arabia. The initiative highlights the Kingdom’s heritage, Red Sea luxury developments, and UNESCO sites. SCOP3 has also been named communications partner for Fairmont Jakarta, a luxury hotel with 488 rooms and suites. Internationally, the agency is supporting SJM Resorts with the world premiere of the exhibition “Picasso: Beauty and Drama” in Macau, showcasing more than 140 original works by Pablo Picasso as part of Art Macao 2025.