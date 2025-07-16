On the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, spoke with Mathew Shearman, Global Chair of the Health Practice at APCO, about findings from the firm’s most recent Pulse Check survey of more than 1,500 Americans. “There’s essentially a trust paradox amongst individuals,” Mathew explained. “People are concerned about misinformation, but most importantly, Americans really feel that it’s everybody’s responsibility to tackle this known challenge of medical misinformation.”

When Doug asked how organizations can navigate this fragmented information environment, Mathew pointed to the importance of collaboration. “No single entity can effectively combat misinformation alone,” he said. Doctors remain the most trusted voices, but the survey also highlighted the influence of other figures, religious leaders, friends, and confidants, who can also shape healthcare decisions. For brands, that means identifying who their audiences already trust and partnering with those voices to share accurate information.

The survey also explored attitudes toward global health. “A majority of people felt that U.S. investment in global public health is really valuable,” Mathew shared, noting that Covid helped drive recognition that “health is global by nature.” However, with shifting U.S. policy, organizations need to tailor their messaging.

Crisis preparedness was another focus of the discussion. Mathew underscored the importance of building organizational “muscle memory” to respond quickly and effectively when crises occur, whether an external event like a hurricane or an internal challenge like a product issue. Beyond planning, he stressed the role of brand equity. “Any company's brand equity is absolutely essential, not just in anticipation of a crisis, but in actually supporting the business to do what it's trying to do,” he said. Developing a good relationship with media, third-party advocates, and stakeholders ensures companies have a foundation of trust to rely on when challenges arise.

Outside of work, Mathew shared a personal detail: he’s a lifelong Formula One fan, a passion that started in the ‘90s. “For some time during my life, I wanted to be a race driver, then a historian, and now I work as an advisor to healthcare companies,” he said with a laugh.

In closing, Mathew reflected on the pace of change in healthcare communications. “Businesses are holding communications teams, policy teams, and advocacy teams to really specific business objectives,” he said. “If you can build a strategy, build a campaign that really aligns the business objectives, understand how to measure that, and then articulate that, I think you'll be not only doing a great job for patients, but ultimately for the business as well.”

View all of the interviews in the “PR's Top Pros Talk” series. Interested in taking part? Contact Doug Simon at [email protected].

***

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.