Sarita Woerner

Empower, which provides retirement services and wealth management, appoints Sangita Woerner as CMO. Woerner joins the company from Alaska Airlines, where she was SVP of marketing. Before that, she served as a VP at Starbucks, leading strategy, positioning and innovation for its global coffee portfolio. In her new role, Woerner will lead Empower’s marketing strategy, focusing on enhancing brand visibility, accelerating multi-channel marketing initiatives and strengthening customer engagement. “Her strategic vision, coupled with her ability to build and manage high-performing teams and foster customer-centric innovation, aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Empower president and CEO Edmund F. Murphy III.

Alex Kisling

The Center for Strategic and International Studies, a bipartisan, nonprofit policy research organization, promotes Alex Kisling to CCO. Kisling has been the organization’s VP of communications since 2022. Before that he was director of strategic communications at the Atlantic Council. Kisling has also served as a principal at Kivvit (now Avoq) and a policy advisor at public affairs firm Public Strategies Washington. In his new position, he will drive integrated communications strategies to deepen CSIS’s impact across defense and security, economic security and technology, geopolitics, and global development. “Alex is a remarkable leader and a respected colleague,” said CSIS president and CEO John Hamre. “He has built an excellent team, and everyone in the center respects his professional advice and steady guidance.”

(L-R) Roxanne White, Brantley Doyle

Billion Dollar Boy, a social agency that works on influencer marketing campaigns, hires Roxanne White as senior creative director and Brantley Doyle as senior director of project management. White most recently ran her own consultancy, Roxanne White Studio. She has also served as VP, creative and content strategy at Viral Nation, and has held senior creative posts at OLIVER Agency, Kaplow and Macy’s. In her new position, White will work to further shape and grow the agency’s creative offering, lead the US creative team, and oversee creative direction for US client work. Doyle comes to Billon Dollar Boy from Ogilvy, where he was director of project management. At Billion Dollar Boy, he oversees its portfolio of projects, strengthens and streamlines workflows, drives cross-functional collaboration, and ensures the successful delivery of high-impact campaigns and initiatives.