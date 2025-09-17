LAVIDGE, a Phoenix-based marketing communications agency, unveils a new leadership structure designed to drive growth and innovation across its public relations and publicity divisions. Anne Robertson, who has been managing director of PR at the firm for more than 18 years, will now serve as managing director of publicity. Book Publicity has been a growing area for LAVIDGE, and this change allows the agency to build on that momentum. Stacey Johnes, who joins LAVIDGE from B2B tech firm Headstand after stints at Allison, Ogilvy and Weber Shandwick, will be charged with bringing a fresh perspective to the agency’s PR department. “This change isn’t just about structure — it’s about opportunity,” says Sandra Torre, Co-President of LAVIDGE. “With dedicated leadership in both PR and Publicity, we are better positioned to deliver fresh ideas, deeper expertise, and stronger results for our clients.”

Healthsperien, a healthcare policy consulting firm specializing in federal and state regulatory and legislative analysis, advocacy, and implementation, launches its Center for Health Research, Policy & Strategy. The new unit is the third in a series of new centers of expertise designed to provide clients with specialized, high-quality services and reinforce Healthsperien as a comprehensive partner and integrated hub for health policy, government relations, and research strategies. Dianne Munevar, partner, who joins Healthsperien after serving as VP of Health Care Strategy at NORC at the University of Chicago, will lead the center. “With this addition of Dianne and her team of five research experts, we now offer the comprehensive capabilities our clients need under one roof,” said Healthsperien president and founder Tom Koutsoumpas.

IP Excellera, a strategic advisory firm and part of Excellera Advisory Group, opens an office in Abu Dhabi. This expansion is intended to strengthen the firm's ability to serve clients across the MENA region and in particular in the UAE capital with an integrated suite of advisory services. Firm partner Nour Sukkar has been appointed as head of Abu Dhabi to lead the office. Nour will be supported by a team of consultants across the offering, including senior consultant Shaimaa Aly, who recently joined IP Excellera's corporate reporting and financial communications team. IP Excellera specializes in investor relations, corporate reporting, sustainability and strategic communications. “With a supportive regulatory framework, Abu Dhabi is a natural hub for regional and international capital flows and IPOs. Establishing a presence here allows us to be closer to clients and to support companies as they grow, list, and communicate with investors," said Sukkar.