Feintuch Communications and NCSolutions take home four trophies at PRSA-NY’s 2025 Big Apple Awards. The awards recognized their multi-year, cross-platform campaign “From Cocktails to Mocktails: How NCS Drove the Sober Curious Conversation.” The partnership received the Big Apple for Integrated Communications (B2B); Big Apple for Marketing Business-to-Business (campaign budgets <$200k); Honorable Mention for Media Relations (cross-platform); and Honorable Mention for Reputation/Brand Management & Engagement. The campaign, which started in early 2023 and ran through 2025, delivered strong results across many channels. “In partnership with our agency collaborators, we spotlighted a cultural shift in consumer behavior and translated it into insights that helped CPG brands connect more meaningfully with their audiences,” said NCSolutions chief marketing and communications officer Deirdre McFarland, chief marketing and communications officer at NCSolutions.

Sandra Ericson

rbb Communications EVP Sandra Ericson has been named the 2025 recipient of the Bill Adams Lifetime Achievement Award by PRSA Miami. The Bill Adams Award recognizes a public relations professional whose career achievements have made a lasting impact on the profession and community. Ericson, a partner at the firm, has been with rbb for close to 20 years, and is the leader of its energy practice.

Montieth & Company is named Top Agency Workplace for the second consecutive year on PR Daily’s 2025 Top Agencies List. The award honored Montieth & Company for fostering a workplace that champions employee growth, engagement and well-being. Over the past year, the firm has expanded professional development opportunities, social and team-building events, volunteer days, and strengthened partnerships with nonprofits that reflect its values of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and social responsibility. “Our team is deeply committed to achieving meaningful outcomes for our clients while also fostering a corporate culture that values engagement, well-being, and career growth,” said Montieth & Company CEO and global managing partner Montieth Illingworth.

Pugh & Tiller, an Annapolis, MD-based PR, integrated marketing, and web design firm, is named to the PRNEWS 2026 Agency Elite Top 120 and received Best PR Agency and Best Web Design Firm honors in The Maryland Daily Record’s 2025 Reader Rankings awards, which recognize the best business and legal services companies in Maryland. This is the third time Pugh & Tiller has been named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite list, and its sixth straight year as a Reader Rankings winner. “These awards reflect our dedication to providing exceptional services for our clients, and we’re proud to be included among the nation’s best PR and marketing firms,” says Pugh & Tiller partner and co-founder Matthew Pugh.

Impact PR & Communications takes first place on CommPRO’s Top 10 US Public Relations and Communications Companies list. CommPRO evaluates firms through a weighted analysis of key indicators from businesses seeking communications partners using CommunicationsMatch agency search data. IPR&C was also named the U.S. Small Business Administration’s “Top Women-Run Workplace” in the New York Metro region in 2024 and has received more than a dozen PRSA Mercury Awards for campaign excellence in recent years. The agency works with banks and credit unions, financial advisors, real estate developers, brokers and investors, food, beverage and hospitality brands, tourism destinations, community-minded corporations and nonprofit organizations.