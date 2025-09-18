Andrew Light

Andrew Light, who most recently served as Assistant Secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy, comes on board at DGA Group as a senior advisor.

At the Department of Energy, Light forged global energy partnerships with major developed and developing countries around the world, as well as working to advance international market development of U.S. clean energy goods and services. He was also lead negotiator for the U.S. in G7, G20 and APEC energy tracks, and served as vice chair of the International Energy Agency.

Light was previously senior adviser and India counselor to the U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change at the State Department, where he worked on the creation of the Paris Agreement and the 2015 Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition to his government posts, Light has led major climate dialogues at the Center for American Progress and the World Resources Institute and authored widely cited work on international clean energy cooperation.

His appointment is intended to strengthen DGA’s ability to help clients navigate the complex intersection of energy, trade and investment.

“He brings deep experience negotiating at the highest levels of government and advancing global energy strategy and policy on both sides of the aisle,” said Jennifer Granholm, former U.S. Secretary of Energy and senior counselor at DGA Group. “As businesses face shifting geopolitical realities, his expertise will be invaluable in guiding clients through what comes next.”